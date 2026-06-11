 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pop icon Patrick Bruel has said he 'never forced a woman' Image: AFP/File
entertainment

French pop icon Bruel charged with rape, sexual assault

1 Comment
By Marin Lefevre and Daniel Hoffman
PARIS

French pop icon Patrick Bruel was charged with rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, after nearly two dozen women came forward to make allegations against him, some dating back to the 1990s.

The 67-year-old, a major figure in French popular culture with several top‑selling albums and dozens of film appearances, has denied any wrongdoing.

He is the latest top French celebrity to face investigators in the wake of the #MeToo movement, after film legend Gerard Depardieu was handed a suspended 18-month prison sentence last year for sexually assaulting two women on a film set.

Bruel, a heartthrob whose face was plastered on teen magazines in the early 1990s, has spent 48 hours in custody after being held for questioning on Monday.

A judge in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Bruel was charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Earlier the Nanterre prosecutor's office said the charges related to nine victims and involved incidents between 2010 and 2019.

It said that the complaints of another 13 people accusing him of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment from 1992 to 2008 had been added to the file handed over to investigating magistrates, even if they "appeared to be beyond the statute of limitations at this stage".

Prosecutors have asked for Bruel to be put in pre-trial detention.

Bruel -- who in 1998 was briefly a world poker champion -- protested his innocence last month, saying in an Instagram post that he had "never forced a woman".

He then said he would be cancelling all concerts until September.

His lawyers on Monday said in a statement he would answer all questions and "provide all the elements necessary to demonstrate his innocence".

Bruel's accusers include Daniela Elstner, the current director of Unifrance, a company promoting French cinema abroad.

In March, she formally accused him of attempted rape during a film festival in Mexico when she was a 26-year-old intern at Unifrance in 1997.

"This is a real first legal victory for the victims," her lawyer Jade Dousselin told AFP after the prosecutors demanded charges.

Several new allegations against the star have been reported since Monday.

Lawyer Myriam Guedj Benayoun on Tuesday said a new complaint would soon be filed against the singer for the alleged attempted rape of a 19-year-old at his home in 2000.

Another lawyer, Corinne Herrmann, has said two women filed rape complaints against him on May 27 and June 3.

Investigative news outlet Mediapart said the women were a former beauty queen who accuses Bruel of raping her in 2008 and a physiotherapist who alleged he committed rape in 2000.

His other accusers include French television presenter Flavie Flament, who last month accused him of raping her in 1991 when she was a minor.

She told AFP on Monday that her case was not one being looked into by investigators this week, but she criticised what she described as a slow judicial system.

"Three weeks after my complaint was made public, Patrick Bruel is in police custody," she told AFP on Monday.

"What is truly outrageous is that before me, there were women who for months -- for years -- tried to make themselves heard, and it took the media coverage of my complaint for things to move forward," she added.

At the height of his popularity, a period dubbed "Bruelmania" in French pop culture, teenagers saw in the singer a masculine ideal, with enthralled fans gathering outside places he was thought to be in Paris.

Bruel seemed to enjoy his image, in 2000 saying on television: "I'm easy to seduce, but not easy to keep."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Never heard of the fella but seems like a degenerate to me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel