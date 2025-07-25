 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Fans gather after the government confirmed a planned attack at the venue of three Taylor Swift concerts, in Vienna
FILE PHOTO: A police vehicle patrols as fans of the singer Taylor Swift gather following the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts at Happel stadium after the government confirmed a planned attack at the venue, in Vienna, Austria August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl/File Photo Image: Reuters/Elisabeth Mandl
entertainment

Friend of Taylor Swift attack suspect sentenced in IS case by Austrian court

0 Comments
By Francois Murphy
VIENNA

A teenage friend of the man suspected of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year was given a two-year prison sentence on Friday for being a member of Islamic State, the teenager's lawyer and a court official said.

The 18-year-old, identified as Luca K, was sentenced for belonging to a terrorist and criminal organisation, said a spokesperson for the court in Wiener Neustadt near Vienna.

He was found to have shared the militant group's material online and praised a jihadist gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in 2020, local media reports said.

He pleaded guilty and has renounced Islamist ideology, his lawyer Michael Dohr told reporters at the court.

Luca K was arrested the same day as Beran A, the 20-year-old identified as the chief suspect as prosecutors continue to investigate the alleged plot to attack the U.S. singer's concert last August. Both have been in custody since then.

Luca K's lawyer said that his client had a summer job building the stage for Swift's concerts, but had not been linked to the planned attack.

"There is absolutely no evidence that he was involved in the attack plans," Dohr was quoted as saying by the APA news agency.

He also played down the men's friendship, saying they were simply part of the same social circle.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog