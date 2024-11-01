Fuji Television to promote co-production and multi-use of IP for the world

From left to right: Ekachai Uekrongtham, Chief Creative Officer and Managing Director of GMM Studios International, Thailand; Esther Nguyen, founder and CEO of POPS Worldwide, Southeast Asia; Koji Ishii, senior executive director, head of Content Business Strategy Department of Fuji Television Network, Inc; Park Taewon, president of PLAYLIST, South Korea; and Jake Jaeheon Hwang, chief manager of Story IP Business of Kakao Entertainent, South Korea.

Fuji Television on Thursday said it will continue to pursue a new global strategy of co-production and co-promotion of high-profile drama series, co-production of short dramas, and co-production of short music content, including the entry of children's IP (Gachapin and Mukku) into the Asian market.

In addition, the company announced a policy to engage in diverse businesses through co-creation with overseas studios and platforms.

The network made the announcement at an event as part of TIFFCOM, the largest broadcasting and video international event in Asia.The event featured a talk session on partnerships with Ekachai Uekrongtham from GMM Studios International in Thailand, Jake Jaeheon Hwang from Kakao Entertainment in South Korea, Park Tae Won from PLAYLIST in South Korea and Esther Nguyen from POPS Worldwide in Southeast Asia. Esther Nguyen from POPS took to the stage to talk about their partnerships, and to reveal Fuji TV's global strategy for the future to overseas buyers and exhibitors.

Koji Ishii, Senior Executive Director, head of Content Business Strategy Department of Fuji TV, spoke of a policy of not just remaking each other's IPs, but of developing original IPs with overseas studios and platforms that will lead to film adaptations (live-action dramas and animations) from webtoons, in order to develop IP business in a concrete and continuous manner. He also announced the crossover of content production and media linkage, which are Fuji TV's areas of expertise, as well as the joint development of short dramas and entry into new areas such as the entry into Asia of IP for children ("Gachapin Mukku").

Japanese remake of the drama “Girl from Nowhere”

Fuji TV will co-produce the Japanese remake of Thailand's internationally acclaimed hit series "Girl from Nowhere" in collaboration with GMM Studios International. The remake will focus on preserving the key elements of the original, such as its “standalone episode structure” and the mysterious presence of the main character, Nanno, while incorporating new aspects.

Additionally, Fuji TV will acquire five revenge dramas, and they are preparing for the promotional visit of Thailand’s top actress Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, who is staring in "The Lady and Her Lovers."

Co-Production of Short Dramas with PLAYLIST and Kakao Entertainment

Fuji TV, PLAYLIST and Kakao revealed their intention to actively co-produce short dramas. By leveraging PLAYLIST’s knowledge of short dramas and Kakao’s expertise in webtoons, the companies aim to explore new territories. With changes in viewer content consumption patterns, they will approach the concept of “snackable content” while also considering collaboration with terrestrial television. They plan to work together to create globally appealing short dramas, a market that is expected to grow in the future.

Co-production of "Gachapin Mukku" short music content for children with Southeast Asia POPS Worldwide

Fuji TV will co-produce short music content for children with POPS Worldwide, a Vietnam-based company with operations throughout Southeast Asia, for "Gachapin Mukku" to be distributed throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

By entering the rapidly growing Southeast Asian entertainment market, including Vietnam, Fuji TV aims to secure a new source of revenue, enhances its international brand power, and strengthens its presence in the global market using Asia as a foothold.

In collaboration with POPS Worldwide, the company will produce and distribute content optimized for the latest trends and market environment. In addition, by utilizing "Gachapin Mukku," Fuji TV's long-time favorite character in Japan, the appeal of Japanese culture will be communicated to overseas markets, including Vietnam, where Japanese characters is strongly popular.

Source: Fuji Television

© Japan Today