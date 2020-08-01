Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Fuji TV says cyberbullying of 'Terrace House' star unforeseen

2 Comments
TOKYO

Fuji Television says that production staff of the popular reality show "Terrace House" could not have foreseen the cyberbullying of a cast member who apparently killed herself after being subjected to hateful messages online.

"Terrace House" came under heavy criticism and scrutiny after 22-year-old female professional wrestler Hana Kimura, a cast member in the now-canceled series, apparently committed suicide using toxic gas after being targeted by cyberbullies. The show was also aired on U.S. streaming service Netflix with English subtitles.

According to an in-house probe report released Friday by the TV network, Kimura had engaged in self-harm after a scene in a late March episode in which she lost her temper triggered cyberbullying against her.

Production staff then met with Kimura multiple times, recommending she stop using social media and seek professional care, the report said.

Fuji TV denied it had instructed or forced cast members to speak or express themselves in a certain manner, or form certain relationships.

Kimura's mother Kyoko said Friday she is unconvinced the TV network could not have foreseen the cyberbullying when similar cases involving the show had occurred before. She also said she doubted the investigation was impartial.

The 43-year-old retired professional wrestler submitted documents to the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization in July claiming that the reality show violated her daughter's personal and human rights.

"I want them to find out the objective truth," she said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

TBS now using the TEPCO Excuse. Don’t let them get away with it. MASSES of data and examples world wide that demonstrates this is a problem with reality TV.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Fuji TV denied it had instructed or forced cast members to speak or express themselves in a certain manner, or form certain relationships.

Well, I'm sold. No wrong doing here........

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo