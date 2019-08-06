Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Guy Pearce, a cast member in the upcoming FX miniseries "A Christmas Carol," answers a question during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
entertainment

FX's new 'A Christmas Carol' has darker take, younger cast

0 Comments
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

FX's new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" includes a younger Scrooge and Bob Cratchit and a darker take on the Charles Dickens classic.

Ebenezer Scrooge, often portrayed on screen as elderly, is played by 51-year-old Guy Pearce.

Joe Alwyn stars opposite him as family man Bob Cratchit in the miniseries debuting in December.

The 28-year-old actor, who has been linked romantically to Taylor Swift, said he was unfamiliar with previous versions and came to the production with fresh eyes.

Pearce told a TV critics meeting Tuesday that the miniseries bluntly addresses dark aspects of Dickens' tale of redemption.

Producer-writer Steven Knight said he sought to dig into elements that could appeal to modern audiences, including why Scrooge becomes who he is.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

McDonald’s Japan Accidentally Creates Sexually Suggestive Drink Cups

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo