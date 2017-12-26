Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ryan Murphy, the multiple Emmy Award-winning creator, producer or writer of numerous hit shows, is set to launch a new show, "Pose," on FX Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Cable channel FX makes history with transgender musical series

0 Comments
By Frederick M. Brown
LOS ANGELES

Cable channel FX said on Wednesday it had green-lit "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy's "Pose," a dance-musical series featuring the largest transgender regular cast in U.S. television history.

The series will star Evan Peters ("American Horror Story") and Kate Mara ("The Martian," "House of Cards") as a New Jersey couple who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s.

Through their story, the series will chronicle life and society in New York, the rise of the "luxury Trump-era universe" and the downtown social and literary scene, FX said.

Murphy said in a statement he expected the show to be "a game changer" about the "universal quest for identity, family and respect," adding that it would also feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters –- another record.

"I can't wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast," he said.

The series will be co-written and produced by Murphy, his longtime collaborator Brad Falchuk and relative newcomer Steven Canals, with Murphy directing the first two episodes.

The 52-year-old is best known as the multiple Emmy Award-winning creator, producer or writer of numerous hit shows including "Glee," "Nip/Tuck," "American Horror Story," "American Crime Story" and "Feud."

FX did not reveal how many transgender actors would appear in "Pose" but did say they included MJ Rodriguez ("Nurse Jackie,"), Dominique Jackson ("Strut"), Indya Moore ("Saturday Church"), Hailie Sahar ("Mr. Robot") and Angelica Ross ("Transparent").

"In the 15 years we've worked with Ryan, he has demonstrated time and again that every person's story is joyful, illuminating, and must to be told," said FX chief John Landgraf.

"With 'Pose,' Ryan and his producing partners... introduce us to a new group of characters whose talent, life force, and self-made community is greater than the daunting obstacles created by a society that can be threatened by their native identities."

FX has ordered eight episodes for season one, which is scheduled to begin production in February in New York and premiere on FX, which is carried in 91 million homes, next summer.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today

Food and Drink

Ponshukan

GaijinPot Travel

Japan 101: Tips and Tricks to Get You Through the Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo