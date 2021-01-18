Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household," the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama's vice president.

Brooks said that for this week's inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free,” which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided," he said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog