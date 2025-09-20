 Japan Today
Sexual Misconduct-Gary Busey
FILE - Gary Busey appears at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party for "Mr. Box Office" in Los Angeles, June 19, 2012. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Gary Busey gets probation for sexual offense at 2022 horror convention

CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years probation for a sexual offense stemming from an appearance at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey, according to court records.

The sentence was handed down Thursday during a virtual hearing in state court in Camden. Busey did not speak during the hearing.

The 81-year-old “Buddy Holly” star had pleaded guilty in July to a single count of criminal sexual contact for touching a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op.” The actor had been accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a South Jersey town and suburb of Philadelphia.

Organizers of the event acknowledged at the time that an unnamed celebrity guest was “removed from the convention and instructed not to return” and that affected attendees were encouraged to contact police.

Busey had been scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event. He was initially charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story.”

