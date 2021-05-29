Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Gavin MacLeod
This July 31, 2018 file photo shows actor Gavin MacLeod during a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod's health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog