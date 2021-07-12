Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British actress Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci jewellery on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival for the premiere of "After Yang" Photo: AFP
entertainment

Gem thieves rob Hollywood star at Cannes film festival

0 Comments
CANNES, France

Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith has fallen victim to the curse of Cannes -- the jewelry thieves who regularly haunt the world's biggest film festival.

The British-born actress wore eye-catching Gucci gold and diamond jewelry to the red carpet premiere of her latest film "After Yang" on Thursday.

The next morning her suite at the Marriott hotel in the Riviera resort was broken into while she was having breakfast with her one-year-old daughter.

Police told AFP on Monday that they were investigating a theft of jewelry from the hotel but it was unclear whether the jewellery was Gucci's -- loaned for the premiere -- or the actress's own.

The star of "Queen & Slim" and the series "Nightflyers" and "The Last Ship" made no mention of her loss when she gave a "Women in Motion" talk at the festival Sunday.

But she tweeted later: "I didn't think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are."

It was the 34-year-old's first time at the festival.

Cannes have become a notorious hunting ground for international cat burglars with a member of the infamous Pink Panthers gang suspected of taking gems worth 103 million euros ($130 million) from the Carlton hotel in 2013.

That same year a 1.6-million euro Chopard necklace was stolen at the film festival and gems worth only slightly less also went missing.

Embarrassed police were found wanting again in 2015 when only a few days before the festival began 17.5 million euros worth of jewelry was taken from the Cartier shop on the Croisette.

Luxury brands often lend their choice pieces to stars to walk the red carpet at Cannes.

Police said the jewelry taken from Turner-Smith's room was not worth the tens of thousands of euros initially thought.

There was reportedly no sign of forced entry to her room.

The film industry bible Variety said one of the items taken was Turner-Smith's mother's wedding ring.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog