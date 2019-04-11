Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Geoffrey Rush wins defamation case against Sydney newspaper publisher

SYDNEY

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has won his defamation case against a Sydney newspaper publisher and journalist over reports he had been accused of inappropriate behavior toward an actress.

The 67-year-old Australian had sued The Daily Telegraph's publisher and journalist Jonathon Moran over two stories and a poster published in late 2017.

Federal Court Judge Michael Wigney ruled on Thursday that Rush had been defamed. The judge has yet to announce damages.

The reports alleged inappropriate behavior by Rush while he was starring in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of "King Lear" in 2015 and 2016.

Rush won the best actor Oscar in 1996 for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in "Shine" and is famed for his portrayal of Captain Barbossa in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films.

