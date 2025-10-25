George Clooney explores passage of time in Netflix film 'Jay Kelly'

At 64, George Clooney enjoys 'looking forward and seeing what's coming next'

George Clooney plays an actor looking back at his past in Netflix's "Jay Kelly," but in real life, the U.S. star has his eyes on the future.

"I'm not really ready to look backwards and sort of rest on it," the 64-year-old actor told AFP at the film's premiere at the American Film Institute festival in Los Angeles.

Unlike his title character in "Jay Kelly," which will hit the big screen next month, Clooney doesn't want to dwell on the past.

"I sort of enjoy looking forward and seeing what's coming next," he said.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, "Jay Kelly" explores the emotional crisis of an actor after a three-decade career.

Obsessed with mending his relationship with his daughters, Clooney's character drags his manager, played by Adam Sandler, and press agent, played by Laura Dern, on a trip to Europe.

Along the journey, he reflects on his loneliness, past mistakes, and the price of success.

"I am lucky enough to not be as unhappy as he is and to have really good friends and people that I like," said Clooney of his character. "I don't feel as isolated as he is."

Sandler, 59, said the movie offers an interesting take on the passage of time, watching an actor like him "get older on camera."

But, he said, "I don't look back at work I wish I would have done."

Instead, "I do say... time is ticking, let's make sure we get it all in there, and make sure we get it all in there outside of movies, family and stuff like that.

"And if we're doing movies, let's do stuff that's going to bring joy to people."

"Jay Kelly" will be available on Netflix from December 5.

