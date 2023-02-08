Newsletter Signup Register / Login
George Clooney is remaking the French spy show that sold to more than 100 countries Photo: AFP
George Clooney to remake hit French spy show 'The Bureau'

PARIS

Hollywood star George Clooney is to direct an English-language remake of hit French spy series "The Bureau".

The new version of the thriller that originally starred Mathieu Kassovitz will be called "The Department", and will begin production this year, U.S. station Showtime announced on Monday.

It compared it to "Homeland", another successful spy show that mixed espionage and geopolitics.

"Just as 'Homeland' elevated global espionage to new heights, 'The Department' will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons," said Chris McCarthy, head of Showtime and Paramount Media.

"The Bureau" was a huge international hit for French producer Canal+, sold to more than 100 countries and praised even by France's real-life spy agency, the DGSE, for its realism.

Launched in 2015 by showrunner Eric Rochant, its fifth and final season was overseen by award-winning director Jacques Audiard, known for films including "A Prophet" and "The Sisters Brothers".

Clooney has previously directed the limited series adaptation of "Catch-22" in 2019.

He has also directed several films including "The Monuments Men" (2014) and "The Midnight Sky" (2020).

