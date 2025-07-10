 Japan Today
Books-George Harrison Photos
FILE - George Harrison performs at a concert in London on April 6, 1992. (AP Photo/Max Nash, File)
entertainment

George Harrison's Beatles-era photos to be released in new book

By HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK

A book of Beatles -era photographs taken by George Harrison, many of them never published, will be released next year.

Random House announced Thursday that “The Third Eye,” which includes more than 250 black and white and color images, is scheduled for Fall 2026. Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison, compiled and curated the book, which covers the years 1963-69 and includes photos of the Beatles everywhere from their native Liverpool to India to Shea Stadium.

“I want to show people, from George’s unique photographic perspective during the Beatles’ early years, the moments when the whole of your life is ahead of you with unknowable possibilities," Olivia Harrison said of her late husband, who died in 2001, in a statement released by Random House.

"His images in ‘The Third Eye’ capture that spirit.”

The Harrison book features essays by Olivia Harrison and by two celebrated literary authors: Irish novelist Colm Tóibín (a former chancellor of the University of Liverpool) wrote the introduction, and American short story writer George Saunders contributed an epilogue. “The Third Eye” also includes George Harrison's words alongside his pictures.

Fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also have released photo books. Starr's “Photograph,” also the title of a hit song written by Starr and Harrison, came out in 2015. In 2023, McCartney published “1964: Eyes of the Storm.”

