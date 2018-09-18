Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emily Blunt Photo: AP
entertainment

Glad company: Trailer for Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns'

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the rooftops of London with her magical bag in time for Christmas.

Disney on Monday released a trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns." The musical sequel stars Emily Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews in 1964.

Mary Poppins returns to Cherry Lane to help the next generation of the Banks family through a personal loss.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her lamplighter friend, Jack.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original film, appears as the retired chairman of the bank. Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury also are featured in the movie, which is based on PL Travers' stories.

Rob Marshall directs the film, which includes new original songs.

"Mary Poppins Returns" opens in theaters Dec 19.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog