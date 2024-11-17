 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
The Glastonbury Festival was inspired by Britain's 1960s counter culture and hippie movements Image: AFP
entertainment

Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

0 Comments
LONDON

Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out within 35 minutes on Sunday, with more than 200,000 people expected to attend the world-renowned musical celebration in rural southwest England.

Sales opened at 9 a.m. and event organizers posted on the social media platform X at 9.35am that "Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now sold out.

"Thanks to everyone who bought one and sorry to those who missed out, on a morning when demand was much higher than supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025," they added.

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa and indie-rockers Coldplay were among the headliners in 2024, and talks are reportedly already under way to secure acts for next year's festival, which will run from June 25 to 29.

The sight of thousands of tents dotting the fields at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton has become one of the symbols of British summer since the festival was first held 1970.

Alongside around 3,000 performances set to take place across some 80 stages, the festival also features night-long parties, art installations and lively parades.

The standard ticket for next year's event was priced at £373.50 ($471.50).

Glasto, as the festival is popularly known, was inspired by Britain's 1960s counter culture and hippie movements, with its first iteration as the Pilton Festival in 1970.

Glam rockers T.Rex were the first headliners. Since then, it has attracted cult status and big names from David Bowie and Paul McCartney to Stormzy and Elton John, who last year played his final UK gig.

Organiser Emily Eavis has said the event is set to take a break in 2026 to "give the land a rest".

