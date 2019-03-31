Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was long part of the underground rap circuit but struggled to find fame, was nominated for a Grammy for his album "Victory Lap" Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Grammy-nominated U.S. rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot: report

By Matt Winkelmeyer
WASHINGTON

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Sunday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the deceased victim's name, but told AFP that a shooting on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said.

Just hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Long part of the underground rap circuit, the 33-year-old rapper struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

