Obit Jack Jones
FILE - Loni Anderson and Jack Jones arrive for "The Bob Hope Memorial Tribute" show at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences headquarters in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003. Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
entertainment

Grammy-winning crooner Jack Jones, known for singing 'The Love Boat' theme song, dies at 86

0 Comments
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif

Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died. He was 86.

Jones died Wednesday night at a hospital in Rancho Mirage, California, after battling leukemia for more than two years, according to a statement from his manager, Milt Suchin.

Jones began his singing career in the 1950s and in the 1960s won two Grammy Awards for best vocal performance, one on the song “Lollipops And Roses" and one on the song “Wives and Lovers.”

He was nominated for several other Grammys in later years, including for the album "Jack Jones Paints A Tribute To Tony Bennett" in 1999.

In 1980, his “Love Boat” television show theme song rose to No. 37 on the Billboard U.S. Adult Contemporary songs chart. Jones was also a frequent guest on the popular romantic comedy show in which guest stars, ranging from Gene Kelly to Janet Jackson, would come aboard for a cruise and fall in love with one another.

A social media account for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” an American television variety show that aired for decades, posted on X on Thursday that Jones lit up the show with smooth vocals and unforgettable performances.

“His music will forever inspire us,” the post said. “Thank you for the memories, Jack. Rest in peace.”

