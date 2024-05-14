 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American saxophonist David Sanborn has died after a battle with prostate cancer Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Grammy-winning sax player David Sanborn dies at 78

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sanborn, whose soaring solos appeared on works by David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen, has died. He was 78.

The American musician, who shifted effortlessly between rock, pop and jazz, died on Sunday "after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications," a statement on his Facebook page said.

Sanborn had a number of albums that reached the heights of the Billboard jazz chart, but was equally at home touring with the likes of Paul Simon, Elton John, Eric Clapton or the Rolling Stones.

"Real musicians don’t have any time to spend thinking about limited categories," he once told an interviewer.

Sanborn leaves behind a body of work that has seeped into popular culture in a way that casual observers may not be aware of.

"Anyone with a record collection more than a foot wide probably owns a piece of David Sanborn’s unmistakable sound but doesn’t know it," The Phoenix New Times said in 1991, when music collectors mostly still kept vinyl.

One of Sanborn's most famous stand-out moments is the opening riff of Bowie's "Young Americans," with a searing solo that helped give the five-decade-old track a distinctive sound that still sounds fresh today.

Born in Tampa, Florida, in 1945 to a father serving in the US Air Force, Sanborn grew up in Missouri, where, at the age of three, he developed polio.

The disease -- which affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis -- afflicted the right-side of his body, leaving his arm under-developed.

He took up the saxophone at the age of 11 after a doctor advised him that playing an instrument would help build his lung capacity, according to the New York Times.

Despite a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018, Sanborn had continued to perform, the statement on his Facebook page said, noting that he had concerts scheduled into next year.

"David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music," it added. "It has been said that he 'put the saxophone back into Rock 'n' Roll.'"

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo