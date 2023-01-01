Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Anita Pointer performs in 2014 Photo: AFP
entertainment

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer died on Saturday at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer, her publicist said.

One of the founding members of R&B group The Pointer Sisters, she delighted fans across the world with hits including "I'm So Excited," "Jump," and "Fire."

Along with sisters June and Ruth, the group from Oakland, California released their first album in 1973 before going on to win three Grammy Awards.

"Sad to report my client Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer," Roger Neal said on Instagram.

She died on New Year's Eve at her home in Los Angeles where she was surrounded by family, Neal told CNN.

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," Pointer's family said in a statement.

"Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog