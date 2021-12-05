Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

0 Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn

Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.

The Opry, the longest-running radio show in history, announced Jackson's death in a news release.

Jackson, a guitarist, performed on the Opry beginning in 1956 and was still appearing on the show in 2010. His real name was Stonewall, after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

According to WSMV-TV, the late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry “with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs.”

“Waterloo” was a hit on the country and pop charts in 1959. His other hits, mostly in the 1960s, included “Don’t Be Angry,” “B.J. the D.J,” “Why I’m Walkin’,” “A Wound Time Can’t Erase” and “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water.”

In 1971, he recorded his version of Lobo’s “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo.”

Over the course of his career, Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart.

In 2008, at age 75, he settled a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the Opry. He claimed Opry officials had cut back his appearances starting in 1998, and sought $10 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Jackson was born in eastern North Carolina and was raised on a south Georgia farm.

Jackson's mentor in his early career was country legend Ernest Tubb, who bought him his first stage clothes and hired him as his opening act. He was presented with the Ernest Tubb Memorial Award in 1997 for his contributions to country music, according to the Grand Ole Opry website.

In 1991, he privately published his autobiography, “From the Bottom Up.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo