Grateful Dead San Francisco
Trixie Garcia, daughter of musician Jerry Garcia, speaks during a ceremony to unveil the naming of Jerry Garcia Street, in honor of the Grateful Dead musician, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
entertainment

Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia has childhood street named for him in San Francisco

By JANIE HAR
SAN FRANCISCO

A few hundred people gathered Friday to name a tiny San Francisco street after legendary Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia on what would have been his 83rd birthday and as part of a citywide celebration to mark the band's 60th anniversary.

Harrington Street, which is one block long, will also be called “Jerry Garcia Street." He died in 1995, but the band's popularity has only grown as younger generations discover the Dead's improvisational music, which blended rock, blues, folk and other styles.

Garcia spent part of his childhood in a modest home in the city’s diverse Excelsior neighborhood. He lived with his grandparents after the death of his father, Jose Ramon “Joe” Garcia.

“I hope that you all get a chance to enjoy the music, dance, hug, smile,” said daughter Trixie Garcia, growing emotional during her brief remarks. “Cherish what's valuable, what's significant in life.”

Tens of thousands of fans are in San Francisco to commemorate the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary with concerts and other activities throughout the city.

The latest iteration of the band, Dead & Company, with original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, will play Golden Gate Park’s Polo Field for three days starting Friday. An estimated 60,000 attendees are expected each day.

Formed in 1965, the Grateful Dead played often and for free in their early years while living in a cheap Victorian home in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. The band later became a significant part of 1967’s Summer of Love, and the Grateful Dead has become synonymous with San Francisco and its bohemian counterculture.

On Friday, fans in rainbow tie-dye and Grateful Dead T-shirts whooped and cheered as the sign was unveiled. Nonfans with shopping bags and some using walking canes maneuvered around the crowd on what was for them just another foggy day in the working-class neighborhood.

Afterward, devotees peeled off to pose for photos in front of Garcia's childhood home.

Jared Yankee, 23, got the crowd to join him in singing "Happy Birthday." Yankee said he flew in from Rhode Island for the shows. He got into the music about a decade ago.

“It's a human thing,” he said of his impromptu singing. “I figure everyone knows the words to ‘Happy Birthday.’"

