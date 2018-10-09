Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, director James Gunn arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. on Tuesday confirmed that Gunn will write the script to the studio’s next “Suicide Squad” installment. In July, Disney fired Gunn from the “Guardians” franchise he shepherded after jokes he wrote involving rape and pedophilia on Twitter from 2009-2012 resurfaced. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Gunn, fired from 'Guardians,' to write new 'Suicide Squad'

0 Comments
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

James Gunn may have been fired from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," but DC Comics will welcome him with open arms.

Warner Bros confirmed that Gunn will write the script to the studio's next installment of "Suicide Squad," the DC supervillain team-up franchise. In July, Disney fired Gunn after jokes involving rape and pedophilia he wrote years earlier on Twitter resurfaced.

The creative force between the two hugely popular "Guardians" films, Gunn's firing prompted its own backlash. The cast issued a statement of support for their writer-director, imploring Disney to reinstate him.

But instead, Gunn will take over "Suicide Squad," the franchise led by Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto. The first film, written and directed by David Ayer, earned $747 million in 2016 but drew withering reviews. Gunn is expected to take an entirely new approach, and potentially direct the new "Suicide Squad" installment.

Gunn's tweets, largely from 2009-2012, received renewed attention after Gunn's criticism of President Donald Trump prompted far-right propagandists Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec to comb through Gunn's social media history. Gunn apologized.

"My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," said Gunn. "I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

The "Suicide Squad" job is the first Gunn has taken since departing "Guardians," for which he had been expected to make a third film.

Gunn gives Warner Bros. and DC Comics one of the most fan boy-approved voices in comic book films at a time when Warner Bros is remaking much of its superhero operations. Gunn's witty, irreverent sensibility turned Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" from little-known minor characters into one Disney's most acclaimed and bankable franchises. The first "Guardians" grossed $773 million and the sequel grossed $863 million.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Osuga Cho

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo