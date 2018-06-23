Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Han Solo's blaster, used by actor Harrison Ford in the filming of "Return of the Jedi," sold at auction for $550,000 Photo: AFP
entertainment

Han Solo's 'Return of the Jedi' blaster sells for $550,000

By HECTOR RETAMAL
WASHINGTON

In the wildly popular "Star Wars" films, Han Solo once told a lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker: "Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid."

That was the case when one of the blaster pistol props used by Harrison Ford in "Return of the Jedi" (1983) went under the hammer, selling for $550,000 -- topping the $450,000 previously fetched by Skywalker's lightsaber from the first two films.

"SOLD for $550,000! An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!" Julien's Auctions announced on Twitter Saturday.

The faux weapon, mainly made of wood, had been put on display in New York by Julien's Auctions last month after more than 30 years tucked away in the belongings of James Schoppe, art director of "Return of the Jedi".

Martin Nolan, the auction house's executive director, said Schoppe, an Oscar nominee for his work on the film, finally decided to part with Solo's gun and about 40 other items from the movie, including an Ewok axe and plans for Jabba the Hutt's ship.

The Ewok axe went for $11,250, while another blaster prop from the film fetched $90,624, according to Julien's Auctions.

But none of the props were a match for the space saga's much-loved droid: last year, an R2-D2 used in the making of several "Star Wars" films sold for $2.76 million at auction in Los Angeles.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

