Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took the world by storm

It’s 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.”
A half-century ago on Saturday, the Swedish quartet triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song, which opens: “My my, at Waterloo, Napoleon did surrender, and I have met my destiny in quite a similar way.”
The song rang out again Saturday at London’s Waterloo railway station — also named after the 1815 battle that dealt defeat to the French leader — where a choir belted out a rendition for commuters.
In the English coastal town of Brighton, where the 1974 competition was held, fans were staging a flashmob dance and silent ABBA disco to mark the anniversary.
Eurovision victory turned ABBA into a pop juggernaut, by far the most successful band to win the pan-continental music contest, which will hold its 68th edition in May in ABBA’s home country, Sweden. The Eurovision final will take place May 11 in Malmö, after Swedish singer Loreen won last year’s competition with “Tattoo.”
ABBA’s melodic disco pop sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide. The stage musical “Mamma Mia!” based on its songs is 25 years old and spawned two movies.
The band members have not performed together live for four decades, but released a comeback album, “Voyage,” in 2021. Every day, fans attend a concert by digital “ABBA-tars” at the hit show “Abba Voyage,” which opened in London in 2022.
In a thank-you message to fans on Saturday, the four band members said it was “slightly dizzying and deeply humbling” to know that their songs had been passed down the generations and “still resonate around the world.”
“Music you discover and learn to love when you grow up or even later in life has a way of staying with you forever,” said Agnetha Faltskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. “We share that experience with you and to know that our music has become a constant in your lives is a wonderful thing.”
A tribute concert titled “A party for ABBA” was set to take place in Stockholm on Saturday evening featuring prominent Swedish artists, a 21-person band and a large choir. Organizers said it was a salute to a band that changed the Nordic country’s music scene “forever.”
Swedish public broadcaster SVT, which planned to broadcast the concert live on television and on its streaming service, said “April 6, 1974 is considered by some to be Sweden’s national music day.”
Gene Hennigh
In Oklahoma, where I was teaching, I knew a couple of guys who were professional musicians. (No, you've never heard of them; but I bet they're still trying to make it.) Over some beers they were talking about an upcoming concert they were perform in for. I aske what they planned to play. One of them said, "And some ABBA." I was shocked. "Isn't ABBA just bubble gum pop?" Yes, they said, but ABBA does pop better than anyone."
So they are fine with me. If a pro doesn't mind playing them, then I don't mind listening to them.
Toblerone
They were a brilliant pop group. Great songs.
Both Lennon and McCartney said good things about them, knowing quality music when they heard it.
factchecker
Completely overhyped trash. Always was, always will be. Anyone who was alive in the 80s will remember that no one dared to say they loved this insipid band. That's how it should have stayed.
Jimizo
I was alive in the 80s. I remember types desperate to look cool and/or knowledgeable about music looking down on ABBA.
Most people grew out of this. Some obviously didn’t.
Great pop band. Knew how to craft catchy and memorable pop songs with the best of them. The way some talk, you’d think is easy.
TokyoLiving
The most overrated, insipid, lame, boring musical band of the modern history..
Bad Haircut
Love 'em or hate 'em (I like a lot of their songs), it's hard to deny they mastered the craft of catchy pop songs with great voices and deft arrangement. You don't make songs that last generations without some real talent.
1glenn
My neighbor from Sweden has a story about ABBA.
When he attended a barn dance, a long time ago, ABBA performed there. Back before they were famous. That's the whole story.
Jimizo
Watch out. We could get replies from the types ( people who ‘know’ music ) telling us Lennon and McCartney are overrated.
Educational.
Norm
But a great story! I’d like to have one like that. (I do have one involving Taco Bell and Mötley Crüe, but I’ll save that for a more relevant article.)
bass4funk
Music is subjective and we all have various degrees of tastes music is no exception, however, you feel is how you feel with that being said, some things are indisputable and ABBA has sold over 380 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. ABBA had numerous hits throughout their career. While the exact number can vary depending on how one defines a "hit," they released many singles that charted highly around the world. Some of their most well-known hits include "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "Fernando," "Take a Chance on Me," "Waterloo," "The Winner Takes It All," and "Knowing Me, Knowing You," among others. Their music consistently charted in multiple countries and various music charts, contributing to their widespread popularity.
Other accomplishments include:
Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Dancing Queen" (1977)
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2010) and the Swedish Music Hall of Fame (2014)
Influence on pop culture and Subsequent generations of Musicians.
Revived interest in their music through the success of the musical ****"Mamma Mia!"
Iconic fashion sense and distinctive style that in many ways persists in some form or another.
Continued popularity through tribute bands, concerts, and appearances in various media.Timeless legacy with their music frequently featured in movies, commercials, and television shows.
Even Bono from U2 was deeply influenced by the band as well as countless other musicians such as Madonna
Lady Gaga
Kylie Minogue
Oasis
The Killers
Coldplay
Abba may not be everyone's cup of tea, but to dismiss them and their music as junk outright is just flat-out not dealing with reality.