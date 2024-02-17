Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Harrison Ford played the iconic Hans Solo character in the Star Wars saga Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' script fetches £10,795 at UK sale

0 Comments
LONDON

An original draft "Star Wars" script left in a London apartment by "Hans Solo" actor Harrison Ford sold at a UK auction for £10,795 ($13,600) on Saturday.

The script was used when Ford was filming the first instalment of the epic saga, originally entitled "The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller", at Elstree Studios north of London.

The fourth draft of the screenplay, dating from March 15 1976, was snapped up by an Austrian collector when it went under the hammer at Excalibur Auctions in Hertfordshire, north of London.

Ford left the script at the London flat he rented at the time along with shooting schedules, which sold for £4,826, and a letter from an agent or friend, which sold for £177.80.

The landlords renting the property found the items and kept them for over 50 years.

The incomplete and unbound script contains revisions, and introduces Hans Solo on page 56.

The 1977 film catapulted Ford to international fame and he starred in sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return Of The Jedi" (1983), before taking on the role again in "The Force Awakens" (2015).

"Although other copies of this script have come to market previously, this sale saw a new record set for a Star Walker script, which shows how a personal link to the items is so enticing to Star Wars fans," said Excalibur Auctions' auctioneer Jonathan Torode.

"The personal provenance makes them totally unique. We hope they will be as treasured by their new owners as much as they were by the previous ones."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo