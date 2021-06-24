Harrison Ford injures shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming “Indiana Jones 5” after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co said Wednesday.
Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.
Filming on the fifth installment in the series began earlier this month in the UK under the direction of James Mangold. The film is set to be released in July 2022.
Deadline first reported the news.
It’s not the first on set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ai Wonder
I’m sure with his vast wealth treatment and putting his feet up are easily available options.
snowymountainhell
Harrison Ford literally “broke his leg” at 71 while filming SW:TheForceAwakens in 2014. - More indications, this franchise, like Star Wars, should have just ended with the first 3 films.
snowymountainhell
The motion-capture ‘dots’ on the ‘leaked’ set photos indicate they’ll trying to de-age him. - Disney, Amblin, etc need to stop with the “cash grabs’ and come up with some new ideas.
And Harrison Ford - He just needs to retire from ‘action roles’ and flying planes before he injures himself again
… or worse, injures or kills someone else.