Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
US actor Ford had been told to stop as another plane practised landing and immediately taking off, but instead he continued across the runway Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Harrison Ford investigated for latest aviation mishap

2 Comments
By Frederic J. BROWN
LOS ANGELES

U.S. actor Harrison Ford piloted a plane across a runway as another aircraft was taking off, aviation officials said Wednesday, confirming they have opened an investigation.

It is the latest aviation mishap for the 77-year-old "Indiana Jones" star and flying enthusiast, who misheard an air traffic instruction in the incident which did not result in any damage last Friday.

"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway... while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to AFP.

The planes were 3,600 feet apart during the incident at a Los Angeles county airport.

Ford had been told to stop as the other plane practiced landing and immediately taking off, but instead he continued across the runway.

"Excuse me sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry," Ford can be heard saying in an audio recording.

Ford -- one of the biggest names in Hollywood, who rose to fame as smuggler-pilot Han Solo in the blockbuster "Star Wars" movies -- avoided punishment over a near-miss aviation incident at another southern California airport in 2017.

Ford mistakenly landed a plane of the same model on a taxiway instead of the runway, passing over a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and six crew on board.

Two years earlier, Ford performed an emergency landing after suffering engine failure in a World War II vintage aircraft, hitting a tree and crashing onto a California golf course.

He suffered multiple injuries in the 2015 incident, including a broken pelvis and ankle.

Ford took his first flying lessons in college, gave up due to lack of money, but got back into it after becoming an established film star.

Now with years of flying under his belt, Ford has been the owner of several planes, from two-seat bush aircraft to corporate jets.

Representatives for Ford told AFP that "there was never any danger of a collision" in the latest incident.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Darwin always wins. Please take his license away before he does real harm.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Getting Old Indy

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Geriatric Jones needs to turn in his license.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

#StayAtHome

Give An Artsy Twist To Your Quarantine With The UltraSuperNew Gallery

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog