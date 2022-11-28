Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
entertainment

HBO to air Nancy Pelosi documentary filmed by daughter Alexandra

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A documentary on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, filmed and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month.

Alexandra Pelosi’s “Pelosi in the House” will premiere Dec 13 and will include footage shot during the Jan 6 insurrection. Some of that footage, including moments when Nancy Pelos i was helping direct the government’s response as the U.S. Capitol was under attack, has been seen as part of a House investigation.

The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends and Republicans resume control over the House of Representatives. Pelosi has said she will not seek a leadership post, ending a two-decade run of helping steer the Democrats' agenda in Congress.

HBO says the documentary will use footage shot over three decades to chart Pelosi’s career including her election to Congress in 1987 and her ascension to House speaker in 2007, becoming the first woman to lead the chamber. The documentary also includes video of Pelosi at home and working during pivotal moments of her career.

HBO did not say how much the documentary would feature Paul Pelosi, who has been married to Nancy Pelosi for 59 years. The wealthy investor is recovering from a brutal hammer attack by an intruder who broke into their San Francisco home in October calling out “Where’s Nancy,” the latest in a line of threatening behavior directed at her.

Alexandra Pelosi is an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker who was with her mother filming during the Jan. 6 insurrection. She’s specialized in political documentaries, earning four Emmy nominations for her 2002 film “Journeys with George” about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog