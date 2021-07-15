Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spike Lee is the head of the main jury at Cannes Photo: AFP
entertainment

He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in

CANNES

U.S. director Spike Lee raised eyebrows at the Cannes Wednesday when he put signed film festival merchandise up for sale on his personal website.

The legendary "Do The Right Thing" director is the first black person ever to head the jury at the world's biggest film festival.

He has cut a dash with his own very personal sense of style on the red carpet, sporting a tricolor beret to mark France's Bastille Day on Wednesday.

However, the Brooklyn-based filmmaker was called out for putting signed 1.50-euro festival postcards up for sale on his Instagram page for $100.

Photographer Samina Seyed, who has more than 42,000 followers on the app, said: "Dear Spike, I know that your signature is priceless... but $100 dollars for your name on a postcard?"

Lee adorns festival posters all over the French Riviera resort, and also features on massive billboards promoting luxury Montblanc pens.

He has also collaborated with Louis Vuitton for his Cannes wardrobe.

His website urges his fans to buy the postcards to "celebrate the first black president of the jury in the festival's 74-year history".

It also says he is the first living person ever to appear on Cannes' official poster.

Lee, 64, has spent much of the festival supporting black and minority artists and attended an early morning motivational breakfast for migrants making a new life in France.

AFP contacted both the festival and Lee for comment but received no immediate comment.

Spike Lee has many supportive fans. Also, enjoyed his early works.

Yet, as stated in the above article, (and in posts last week,) ‘Spike’ has a propensity to “cash in” in ‘selective’ agendas. Lee will also “cash out” when it’s not convenient or, something is not “cash-worthy”. Some history: His mother thought “Spike” sounded ‘tougher’ than Shelton. 

- “Indiana? We named the dog “Indiana”. - “I have find memories of that dog.

Lee’s current dog is named “Ginger”. However, Lee hasn’t won any awards with PETA or others for his depictions of the callous treatment and murder of animals: “Crooklyn’s Cruel to Animals & Viewers”

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-05-30-ca-63771-story.html -

Contrary to his public persona as an activist, Lee is is purported to be fairly ‘conservative’ both, ‘a card-carrying member of the ARPA’ and ‘a hat-wearing MAGO supporter’. 

Conclusions: Spike Lee’s been willing to lend his image to ‘certain’ public causes yet,

his financial contributions to causes are not known at this time. (Perhaps his fans with his tax returns will lend more information about his charitable contributions?)

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

