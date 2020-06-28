Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mick Jagger and his Rolling Stones bandmates have enlisted performing rights organization BMI to stop Donald Trump using their song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at campaign events. Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

4 Comments
By Kamil Krzaczynski
LONDON

British rock legends The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump for the U.S. president's use of their song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at campaign rallies.

The band has appointed performing rights organisation BMI to try to stop him using the song, according to a statement given to U.S. website, Deadline, overnight Saturday.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," read the statement, which was retweeted by the Rolling Stones official Twitter account. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

The letter is the latest in a campaign to stop Trump using the song at rallies which dates back to 2016. It was initially played at Republican party primaries.

The BMI added that it has not yet received any response from lawyers acting for Trump.

The Stones are not the first major act to call on the president to stop using their songs.

Earlier this month, the family of rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter over Trump's use of "I Won't Back Down" at a rally in Tulsa on June 20.

His family posted an open letter on Twitter saying the late singer "would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate".

Queen complained when Trump walked on stage to their anthem "We Are The Champions" during a Republican Party event in Cleveland, Ohio, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young and the estate of singer Prince have all hit out after the use of songs by Trump.

And singer Betty Buckley also recently urged composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to stop the president using "Memory" at his campaign rallies.

Buckley sang the song in the original Broadway production of "Cats" in the early 1980s.

"You Can't Always Get What You Want" was a track first heard 51 years ago, on the 1969 album "Let It Bleed".

Written by frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, it was voted by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 500 greatest songs of all time.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

I think he should use Creep by Radiohead:

But I'm a creep

I'm a weirdo

What the hell am I doing here?

I don't belong here

Can anyone come up with a better suggestion?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That’s a good suggestion... but Radiohead probably wouldn’t want to be associated with him either.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@ Ah_so

Good choice. But it's also such a good song it would be ruined by association ;-)

I'd go for Hurt (Johnny Cash cover). Chorus and 1st couple of lines of 2nd verse are so apt....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'd go for Hurt (Johnny Cash cover). Chorus and 1st couple of lines of 2nd verse are so apt....

Good choice:

And you could have it all

My empire of dirt

I will let you down

I will make you hurt

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo