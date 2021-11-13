Hikaru Utada announces new album, streaming concert

By SoraNews24

Hikaru Utada has pretty much reached the ideal situation in terms of creative freedom for a musician, with so much star power that no one can pressure the singer into writing new songs, but if and when the mood does strike, recording companies, sponsors, and other creative partners are always patiently waiting to be a part of the latest project.

And now Utada is ready to release a whole new album.

It’s been more than three years since Utada’s album, "Hatsukoi," came out in the summer of 2018. The singer doesn’t seem to have had much trouble finding the musical muse during the pandemic, though, having written and recorded a number of new numbers since the start of the COVID crisis, even filming videos for them entirely at home or with the help of a young family member.

A partial track list for the album confirms that it will contain “One Last Kiss” (theme song for "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time"), “Pink Blood” (theme song for To Your Eternity), “Time,” “Face my Fears,” “Find Love,” and “Kimi ni Muchu,” in addition to other new songs. Utada will also be performing a “streaming concert” to commemorate the album’s release, with filming for video to be incorporated into the event already taking place in London, where the singer currently resides.

▼ Video for “One Last Kiss”

The album’s title is yet to be revealed, and its release window is still nothing more specific than “spring of 2022.” It is available for digital pre-purchase through the iTunes Store and Spotify as of Nov 12, though, and more details are coming on Dec 9.

