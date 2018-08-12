Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 14, 2015, actor Idris Elba poses for photographers during the MIPTV, International Television Programme Market, in Cannes, southern France. British actor Idris Elba has stoked speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post Sunday Aug. 12, 2018, saying "my name's Elba, Idris Elba,’’ fuelling the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond. (AP Photo/FILE)
entertainment

His name is Idris Elba, but will he be first black Bond?

2 Comments
LONDON

British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

The star of shows such as "The Wire" and "Luther" on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing the spy's famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE ...."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

The show should really explain the Dr Who-esque regeneration of Bonds. No one in character seems to notice the change from Sean Connery to Roger Moore to Pierce Brosnan, etc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The show should really explain the Dr Who-esque regeneration of Bonds. 

Could easily just say the name is a part of the identity given along with he 00 status. Wouldn’t make sense for a spy/assassin to go around using their real name

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel