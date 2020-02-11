Oscars draws smallest-ever audience

This year's historic Oscars were watched by the award show's smallest ever audience, with just 23.6 million viewers tuning in to ABC's domestic television broadcast.
The glitzy show in Hollywood Sunday night saw "Parasite" become the first ever non-English-language film to scoop best picture, the movie industry's biggest prize.
But numbers watching the stunning achievement from home were well down from last year's impressive 29.6 million viewers.
For the second year running, the Academy Awards went without a host.
The format was intended to replicate the success of last year's show, which had enjoyed a trend-bucking uplift in viewers.
Guest presenting duos including Steve Martin and Chris Rock, and Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, popped up throughout the evening.
A range of musical performances, from Elton John to Eminem to Billie Eilish, took the show to its three-and-a-half hour running time.
But they did not provide the same lure as the 2019 edition, which saw the band Queen open proceedings, and featured a memorable duet performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Sunday's show received negative reviews -- although even harsh critics were won over by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho's four Oscar wins.
Bong "not only contributed to a history-making 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, but kept it from ranking among the worst telecasts of all time," wrote Indiewire.
Performances from over-familiar faces such as Randy Newman and Elton John "resembled a timeline of every Oscar night you've watched in the past two or three decades," wrote the Washington Post.
Oscars viewing figures, along with nearly all award shows, have been on a steady decline in recent years, from above 43 million as recently as 2014.
This year's awards were also criticized for failing to nominate minorities in key categories, or any female directors, prompting some to call for a boycott of the show.
But it turned out to be a record-breaking night for women, with one-third of the 39 statuettes handed out to female winners.
Burning Bush
Perhaps because people are sick and tired of the endless virtue signalling and including "woke" comments during acceptance speeches.
Concerned Citizen
Could it be that the 'deplorable' half of the country tuned out because they are tired of being lectured to by 'woke' Hollywood elites?
Burning Bush
Also, to be frank, I think the open reference to female body parts was rather degrading and inappropriate.
Yet it was laughed at.
A real sick crowd if you ask me.
Alfie Noakes
I was unable to watch the Oscar show. Could you summarise which 'Hollywood elites' were making 'woke' speeches.
I also don't understand what 'woke' means or why so many people use quotation marks around it. Why do you do that? What does it signify?
BigYen
C'mon, you can say it. And I hope we can on JT too. Not "female body parts". They said "Vagina". Oo-er.
The whole Oscars ceremony is degrading and inappropriate, ostentatious and pretentious. That some of the movies and actors awarded on the night are actually pretty good is almost beside the point.
lucabrasi
@Alfie
It’s like “intelligent,” or “cultured”. That one has them reaching for their revolvers, apparently....