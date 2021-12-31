Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
entertainment

Hit duo YOASOBI teams up with 4 Naoki Prize-winning novelists for new song project

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

YOASOBI is a popular Japanese music duo known for “turning stories into music.” Their first debut song “Yoruni Kakeru” (Racing into the night) became a viral hit just moments after its release, placing and comfortably holding first on many Japanese hit charts. It was also ranked in the viral charts in several different countries, too. Their popularity appears to only be growing.

The duo recently announced a collaboration project for February 2022 with 4 Naoki Prize-winning novelists--Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe, and Eto Mori. Each novelist will be writing a theme-based story; “A story to read when you first did ____”, which then will be written into a song by YOASOBI.

sub2-600.jpg

This project is not only for novel enthusiasts, but also for those who never had much of a chance to read novels in the past. They collaboration hopes for everyone to experience many kinds of “first times” through these stories and the work of YOASOBI’s music project.

The collaboration will be released on Feb 26t for 1,650 yen, with more information available at the project's website.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Words that changed my life: Singer and cosplayer Liyuu on “K-On!” [Interview]

-- Studio Ghibli outdoor gear features forest spirits from My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke

-- Customisable Pokemon name necklaces featuring fan favourites bring style to Pokemon training

© grape Japan

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo