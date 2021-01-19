Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SAG-AFTRA "voted overwhelmingly to find probable cause of a violation" of its constitution by long-time member Donald Trump (pictured September 2020) Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Hollywood actors union threatens to expel Trump

0 Comments
By Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
LOS ANGELES

Hollywood's actors union launched disciplinary action against outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, which could lead to the former "Apprentice" star's expulsion.

SAG-AFTRA "voted overwhelmingly to find probable cause of a violation" of its constitution by long-time member Trump, whose screen credits include "Home Alone 2."

The guild's disciplinary committee will now examine Trump's role in the January 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Washington building following a speech by the president in which he repeated his false claims to have won the election. At least five people died in the mayhem.

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred -- democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," said SAG-AFTA president Gabrielle Carteris.

The committee will also examine Trump's "reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists," according to a statement

SAG-AFTRA also represents thousands of broadcast journalists among its 160,000 members.

"There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers," said Carteris.

"Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members," added national executive director David White.

"The unfortunate truth is, this individual's words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members."

The non-partisan SAG-AFTRA in 2018 issued a statement vowing to defend "the basic rights of a free and independent press," after CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta had his access revoked following a tense exchange with the president.

If found guilty, Trump could face a fine and suspension or expulsion from SAG-AFTRA, which typically brings a pension as well as benefits including early "screener" access to upcoming films.

According to entertainment website Deadline Hollywood, Trump joined SAG-AFTRA's predecessor organizations in 1989. He has also appeared in 2001 film "Zoolander," and in television's "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Sex and the City," playing himself.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog