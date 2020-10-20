Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jeff Bridges, star of "The Big Lebowski" and winner of an Oscar for his performance in "Crazy Heart," said he has been diagnosed with lymphoma Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma

0 Comments
By Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
WASHINGTON

U.S. film star Jeff Bridges announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body's infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

Bridges, 70, who is best known for his role as a tipsy slacker in the Coen brothers' cult classic "The Big Lebowski," did not give much detail about his condition.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he said on social media.

Bridges has been nominated seven times for an Oscar, including for one of his early roles in the black-and-white movie "The Last Picture Show," finally winning for his performance of an aging country singer in 2009's "Crazy Heart.

He also starred in "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" next to Clint Eastwood, and "The Fabulous Baker Boys," in which he played a jazz musician alongside his brother Beau. He played a cold-blooded killer opposite Glenn Close in "Jagged Edge."

He appeared in Marvel's "Iron Man" series and starred in a remake of the John Wayne classic "True Grit."

In a follow-up tweet, Bridges thanked well-wishers for their messages of support, adding, "And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are in this together."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel