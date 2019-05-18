Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Donald Trump and his father Fred will appear as characters in "Armageddon Time", the new film by James Gray who went to the same New York school as the U.S. president Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Hollywood movie featuring schoolboy Trump in pipeline

By Jim WATSON
CANNES, France

A young Donald Trump and his real estate mogul father are to appear as characters in a new Hollywood film, according to reports at the Cannes film festival on Friday.

U.S. director James Gray of "The Yards" and "The Lost City of Z" fame will write and direct the movie set in the private Kew-Forest School in Queens in New York. Both the American president and the filmmaker were educated there, although decades apart.

"Armageddon Time" will be a memoir of Gray's childhood growing up in Queens where the US president's father Fred was a powerful member of the school's board, producer Rodrigo Teixeira told Variety.

"It's a personal story for James," he said. "You have the whole world of the Trumps dealing with that school and the students who go to that school."

Earlier this year, the president's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen revealed that Trump threatened to sue his former schools if they ever released his grades.

Gray -- who is now making the big-budget "Ad Astra" with Hollywood star Brad Pitt -- has previously made two semi-autobiographical films which drew on his Queens youth, "Little Odessa" and "We Own the Night".

