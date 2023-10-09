Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Hollywood actors and writers on strike outside Disney studios in California
FILE PHOTO: SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, U.S., July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo Photo: Reuters/MIKE BLAKE
entertainment

Hollywood writers union ratifies three-year labor contract after strike

LOS ANGELES

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.

The WGA said 99% of members who voted cast a ballot in support of the deal, which provides pay raises, some protections around use of artificial intelligence and other gains.

Writers walked off the job on May 2, forcing many film and TV sets to shut down and delaying shows meant for the fall broadcast season.

The scribes went back to work on Sept 27 after negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that negotiates on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix and other studios.

Late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" have returned with new episodes, and comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" will come back this weekend. But many film and TV productions remain in limbo as actors have been on strike since July.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

















