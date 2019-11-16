Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this June 15, 2017 file photo, Tony Bradshaw, of Los Angeles, dressed as Batman, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall during a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West in Los Angeles. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of "Batman Day" to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

0 Comments
NEW YORK

It's no joker. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan is the illumination of the Batman signal.

It will start at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It will also appear in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #48: Phone Call Turns Awkward With Japanese Homophones

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Popularity of Gay Manga in Japan: What are ‘Bara’ and ‘Yaoi’ and Who Are Its Fans?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Pocket Wi-Fi in Japan: Two Discounted Options for Short and Long-Term Stays

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Easy Japanese To Help You Shop ‘Til You Drop

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining