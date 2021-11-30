Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sexual Misconduct Marilyn Manson
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles, on Dec. 10, 2019. Authorities searched the home of the rocker on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Home of Marilyn Manson searched in abuse investigation

0 Comments
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES

Authorities searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez said a search warrant was served on the home of Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner. She would give no further details.

The Sheriff's Department said in February that its detectives had begun investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

The women involved were not identified, but several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed lawsuits.

Manson's attorney Howard E. King declined immediate comment. Manson has denied the allegations, and King has called them “provably false.”

The search of Manson's home was first reported by TMZ.

The 52-year-old shock rocker's former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, named him as her abuser for the first time in an Instagram post in February.

Manson called Wood's statements “horrible distortions of reality.”

In May, “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England for non-existent roles in music videos and movies.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the lawsuit alleges.

Bianco's attorney said she also was interviewed by law enforcement.

And Manson's former assistant accused him of sexual assault, battery and harassment in her own lawsuit, saying he used “his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize during her employment.”

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like “The Beautiful People” and hit album’s like 1996’s “Antichrist Superstar” and 1998’s “Mechanical Animals.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo