Horror manga master Junji Ito to publish first artbook; exhibition to be held in Tokyo

The acclaimed mangaka Junji Ito has carved out a place for himself in the hearts of horror fans both at home and abroad, based not only on the merits of his manga but also because his works, such as "Uzumaki" and "Tomie," have inspired live-action films and anime (the "Junji Ito Collection") and have been translated into English as well as other languages.

Junji Ito Artbook: Ikei Sekai 伊藤潤二画集：異形世界

While the unforgettable images from Ito's works have been circulated around the world, it may come as a surprise to learn that, in the 30 years since he made his debut, the master of horror manga had never published a collection of his illustrations in an artbook. That is finally changing on Wednesday with the publication of "Ikei Sekai" (異形世界), which literally means "World of Otherly Shaped Beings," but could be more aptly translated as "World of Monsters" or "World of Freaks".

The collection, now available for pre-order on Amazon.co.jp (3,780 yen), extends from Ito's classics like "Tomie," "Uzumaki," "Souichi," "Lovesick Dead" and "Gyo" to his most recent works, putting a spotlight not only on his color illustrations but also his black and white illustrations. The book features a total of 133 works, including never before published material. For those who can read Japanese, the book also contains commentary by the author for each illustration, as well as in-depth interviews on the creative process leading to their creation.

Junji Ito Exhibition

In commemoration of the artbook's publication, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper is sponsoring an exhibition to be held from March 23 to April 9 at the SPAN gallery in the Ginza neighborhood of Tokyo, where you'll be able to enjoy 90 of his bewitching and detailed works.

Although all places are already taken for the book signing event on April 6, you will be able to purchase the book at the gallery while the exhibition is running and receive a limited-edition "Tomie" sticker as well.

You may also be interested in the extensive goods selection, including postcard sets (five for 750 yen), clear file folders (350 yen), pin badge sets (two medium for 500 yen or two mini and one large for 800 yen) printed T-shirts (3,600 yen) and tote bags (2,500 yen).

Exhibition Details

Name (JP): 伊藤潤二 画集出版記念展 異形世界

Name (EN): Ikei Sekai: Exhbition Commemorating the Publication of "Junji Ito Artbook: Ikei Sekai"

Place: SPAN Gallery

Address (JP): 〒104-0061東京都中央区銀座2-2-18 西欧ビル1階

Address (EN): 1F Seio Bldg. 2-2-18 Ginza, Chuo Ward, Tokyo 104-0061

Tel: 03-5524-3060

Duration: 1st Part: March 23 (Sat) to April 2 (Tue); 2nd Part: April 4 (Thur) to April 9 (Tue)

Times: 11:00 to 19:00 (17:00 on April 2nd and April 9th)

Admission: Free

Website (Japanese only): Junji Ito Exhibition

