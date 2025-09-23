ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday.
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” said a statement from the network.
ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after comments he made about Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10, in a monologue. Kimmel said “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”
Kimmel has hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC since 2003 and has been a fixture in television and comedy for even longer. He is also well known as a presenter, having hosted the Academy Awards four times.
Backlash to Kimmel’s comments about Kirk was swift. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their stations. Others, including several fellow comedians, came to his defense.
President Donald Trump, one of Kimmel’s frequent targets, posted on social media that Kimmel’s suspension was “great news for America.” He also called for other late night hosts to be fired.
Kimmel was asked in an interview with Variety this past summer if he was worried that the administration would come after comedians. He expressed concern that a crackdown could be on the way.
“Well, you’d have to be naive not to worry a little bit,” he said. “But that can’t change what you’re doing.”
Kimmel’s suspension arrived in a time when Trump and his administration have pursued threats, lawsuits and federal government pressure to try to exert more control over the media industry. Trump has reached settlements with ABC and CBS over their coverage.
Trump has also filed defamation lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Republicans in Congress stripped federal funding from NPR and PBS.
Brendan Carr, the head of the Federal Communications Commission, issued a warning prior to Kimmel’s suspension that criticized Kimmel’s remarks about the Kirk assassination.
“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
The suspension also happened at a time when the late night landscape is shifting. CBS announced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show over the summer
Kimmel’s contract with The Walt Disney Co.-owned network had been set to expire in May 2026.
Word of the reinstatement came as hundreds of Hollywood and Broadway stars — including Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep — urged Americans “fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights” in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's suspension.
More than 430 movie, TV and stage stars as well as comedians, directors and writers added their names to an open letter Monday from the American Civil Liberties Union that argues it is “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”
Also Monday, ABC's "The View" weighed in on the controversy after not raising it for two episodes after Kimmel was suspended. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the show saying: "No one silences us" and she and her fellow hosts condemned Disney's decision.
funkymofo
That suspension didn’t last long.
TaiwanIsNotChina
A great move. MAGA local television operators should be the ones to take a hike.
Will_Rendle
Stick that, Donald Trump and Brendan Carr. ABC have clearly decided to listen to the public rather than right-wing sociopaths. I imagine that after the crowing and jubilation Trump's reaction will be quite amusing.
JJE
So, he wasn't fired and zero censorship happened.
Sure was a clever stunt to push up his numbers.
Now his miserable ratings will go up.
One has to give credit, that was smart. One show was skipped but he gets the PR win.
(nor was there that slide in fascism and authoritarianism predicted...)
Newgirlintown
A ‘clever stunt’. You’re a bit of a ‘stunt’ with that comment.
Bob Fosse
So they did it “the easy way” after all.
Welcome back.
Is he on TV? Yes he is.
Jay
Oh fantastic, we can’t wait to be hypocritically lectured on politics and social justice by a guy who has routinely worn blackface, pretended to lick a woman’s backside while she peered through binoculars in a “comedy skit”, spent years loudly sneering at working-class Americans while cashing multimillion-dollar checks, and has never once seen a “progressive” talking point he didn’t immediately parrot like a trained seal.
This is the same Jimmy Kimmel who has made a career out of being a vocal proponent of absolutely anything the “progressive” left attaches itself to. And yet - despite his mountain of transgressions - it’s kind of strange how the left never “canceled” him. Almost like they live by two separate sets of rules: one for themselves, and another for everyone else.
sakurasuki
What comment that really offensive, Please pointed out.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and with everything they can, to score political points from it," Kimmel said.
so far the punishment is because he's not mourn enough by MAGA crowd.
sakurasuki
People do canceling their subscription, because that suspension. Make Free Speech Great Again!
.
https://fortune.com/2025/09/20/disney-boycott-subscriptions-marvel-stars-abc-tv-jimmy-kimmel-fcc/
https://fortune.com/2025/09/18/disney-boycott-abc-jimmy-kimmel-live-suspension-free-speech/
https://x.com/Victorhugoswift/status/1968504428052541675
https://x.com/krassenstein/status/1968466321646989618
https://www.reddit.com/search/?q=disney+boycott&cId=3236b0a8-2fd3-4ab0-a99a-1e1cf932bf23&iId=083b2d46-c4f5-44fa-9c91-79201338e00a
Bob Fosse
It’s called ‘parrot’ for a reason, a main one being that seals can’t talk.
stickman1760
Hey Jay, you don’t have to watch
its called free speech. Read up
on it sometime,
Jay
Seals can “talk” in the sense that they can mimic human speech sounds, exactly like parrots. Hoover, a harbor seal who lived at the New England Aquarium, was famous for saying phrases in English like “Hello there!” and “Get outta here!” in a thick Boston accent.
So I guess your silly little fruity “gotcha” attempt fails yet again, Bob.
Ah_so
@Bass was asking insistently a couple of days ago if Jimmy Kimmel is on TV.
Yes.
Bob Fosse
Fruity?
Lol you’re such a berk.
bass4funk
I knew he was on TV, I was just glad he got suspended.
stickman1760
I can’t stand Greg Gutfeld
he is talentless and not at all funny but he has every right to go on tv every night and display that lack of talent to the American people
Jay
But you can! So in your own words: why don’t you enlighten us normal people about what we are missing out on when it comes to the hilarious and talented Jimmy Kimmel? Is it the recycled Trump jokes from 2016? The smug moral posturing between pharmaceutical ads? Or maybe the occasional teary-eyed monologue where he pretends to be the conscience of America? Go on then, tell us what we’re all missing out on!
Bob Fosse
If you’re still outraged by Kimmel I’d suggest not watching him, you’re only going to feel worse. After hearing he was cancelled Colbert on his very next monologue he turned direct to camera and said three simple words to 47.
Kimmel will be around long after maga is gone, the thin skinned will just have to deal with it.
stickman1760
Again, you are missing the point
patkim
Well, no one is forcing you to watch. If you don't like it, you have the freedom to not watch or boycott ABC, like those people who overwhelmingly canceled their subscriptions and protested. It's everyone's right to do so.
Bob Fosse
Sure sure. That’s why you asked “is he on TV?” at least a dozen times.