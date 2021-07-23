Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
entertainment

HYDE special concert to be held at Heian Shrine in Kyoto

0 Comments
By cinnamonellie, grape Japan
TOKYO

Japanese musician HYDE, who is also the lead vocalist of the famous rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel, will be having a concert at the Heian Shrine this summer. The singer will celebrate his 20th anniversary since its solo start in 2001 with a special concert in Kyoto, featuring a unique collaboration with an orchestra.

The event will take place on July 31 and Aug 1, and it will be a live broadcast worldwide, also at the movie theaters in Japan.

Fans around the world will have the opportunity to listen to Hyde holding a live performance at the Heian Shrine, one of the most stunning locations in the historical city of Kyoto.

The members of HYDE’s Official Fan Club, HYDEIST, will also be delighted to know that there will be a Premium Ticket limited to the fan club members. The ticket includes a movie theater live broadcast and an archived live stream ticket.

The fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a performance of their favorite artist on a big screen with high-quality effects and sound but also re-watch it on their favorite devices.

Related information

Movie theater live stream:

Dates: July 31 (Sat) and Aug 1 (Sun)

Times: It starts at 7 p.m. on both days (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Venue: Movie theaters all around Japan

You can find more information about the movie theater venues here.

Fees and tickets

*1. HYDE Official Fan Club HYDEIST Limited Premium Ticket (members only)**

Price: 6,000 yen (tax included)

 * The Premium Ticket is a set of movie theater live streaming and archive live stream.

The period for the archived live stream is as follows:

・For the Saturday performance (July 31): Aug 1 (9 p.m.) - Aug 4 (8:59 p.m.).

・For the Sunday performance (Aug 1): Aug 2 (9 p.m.)- Aug 5 (8:59 p.m.).

2. Live streaming at the movie theater

Price: 4,500 yen (tax included)

When to apply/purchase the tickets:

For the movie theater tickets, you can reserve them on the websites below (*note that there will be a lottery system):

The general ticket release will be until July 30 (Fri) noon on Ticket Pia (electronic ticket).

Please note that the application number is limited.

Times might differ depending on the location.

In Osaka Prefecture, children under 16 can only enter the venue accompanied by a guardian.

Related Links

HYDE HEIAN JINGU Official Website

Movie Theater Venue Information

Ticket Pia Official Website

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Awesome figure of Mechagodzilla from Godzilla vs. Kong is 190 mm tall & features moving action

-- Solve the Pokémon Rubik’s cube by matching 52 Pokémon based on their types

-- Traditional Japanese folk toys: Which is the most popular?

© grape Japan

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog