France Cannes 2025
The Palais des festivals ahead of the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 11, 2025. The Cannes film festival runs from May 13 until May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
entertainment

Cannes bars actor from premiere over sexual assault allegations

By JAKE COYLE
CANNES, France

The Cannes Film Festival barred French actor Théo Navarro-Mussy from attending the premiere of the competition entry “Case 137," in what's believed to be a first for the festival in the #MeToo era.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux confirmed to the French magazine Télérama that Navarro-Mussy would not be allowed to attend the red carpet premiere of “Case 137" ("Dossier 137" in France) on Thursday night at Cannes. He has a supporting role in the film.

Télérama reported that Navarro-Mussy was accused of rape by three former partners in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The case was dropped last month due to lack of evidence, but Télérama reported the three woman plan to appeal.

“It is because there is an appeal, and therefore the investigation is still active, that the case is not suspended," Fremaux told the French magazine. “When a legal decision becomes final, the situation changes.”

Representatives for Navarro-Mussy didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the Cannes Film Festival referred inquires to Fremaux's comments to Télérama.

Navarro-Mussy's attorney, Marion Pouzet-Gagliardi told Télérama: “I have received no information indicating that any proceedings are ongoing. This proposed complaint with civil party status has, to my knowledge, not been legally filed."

The decision marks a shift for the Cannes Film Festival, which has sometimes been criticized for welcoming men accused of sexual misconduct. But some say now that the festival is evolving as the #MeToo movement has made belated inroads into the French film industry.

This year's Cannes opened hours after French actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual harassment and handed a 18-month suspended prison sentence. When asked about the Depardieu verdict, Juliette Binoche, Cannes jury president, said that “the festival is following this trend in social and political life.”

“The festival is in step with what’s happening today,” Binoche said. “#MeToo took some time to gain strength. We reacted very strongly recently."

On Thursday, the French production company of “Case 137,” Haut et Court, said it last week received a warning about the situation.

“Even though the allegations largely predate the production of the film, we agreed with the festival management that the person in question will not accompany the film to Cannes, out of respect for the plaintiffs and their right to be heard, while also respecting the presumption of innocence of the accused,” the company said in a statement.

Now Hiring for Summer

