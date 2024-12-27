 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Director Payal Kapadia reacts as she poses after her interview with Reuters
Director Payal Kapadia reacts as she posses after her interview with Reuters inside a college premises in Mumbai, India, December 21, 2024. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/ File Photo Image: Reuters/Hemanshi Kamani
entertainment

In Bollywood-obsessed India, art-house film wins accolades, audiences

0 Comments
By Shanima A and Rupali Shukla
MUMBAI

Indian cinema is best known for Bollywood extravaganzas, but an art-house film about three women navigating loneliness and love in a metropolis is gaining viewers and earning international recognition, including nominations to the Golden Globe awards.

"All We Imagine as Light", a multi-language film set in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has won several international awards this year, including the Grand Prix at Cannes, and is the first Indian film to be nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes, which will be presented on Jan. 5.

It has also been nominated in the Best Picture category for non-English movies.

For director Payal Kapadia, the response to her debut film in her home country is an added bonus to the accolades it has earned abroad.

"It's very difficult for independent films to get screens in India. I am very happy with the response. Now, I want to show the film in places in the country where it has not been shown so far, the smaller cities," Kapadia told Reuters in an interview.

Independent, art-house films don't find too many takers in India, where audiences are raised on a staple diet of Bollywood and other mainstream films, complete with song-and-dance routines, violence and melodrama, although more serious content on streaming platforms is slowly changing tastes.

With more than $2 million in box office sales globally, "All We Imagine as Light" also has entries to the Academy Awards for best picture, best director and best original screenplay, said a representative from Sideshow and Janus Films, which own the distribution rights in the U.S.

But it was not India's official submission to the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars.

Kapadia, 38, said she thought of the idea of the film in a hospital waiting room. Initially conceived as a short film, it took eight years to make.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama picked it as one of his favourite films of the year, in a list he shared on social media.

The story revolves around the friendship and love lives of three immigrant women who live and work in Mumbai, the congested metropolis of more than 12 million people, an important leitmotif in her film.

"Mumbai is a city of many contradictions. While life can be tough here, it gives people a sense of freedom as well. We tried capturing that in the film too," Kapadia said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo