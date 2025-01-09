 Japan Today
entertainment

Inaugural Music Awards Japan announces more details, top awards

TOKYO

A new era for the Japanese music industry arrives on May 22 when the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA), a groundbreaking collaboration among Japan's five music industry bodies, holds the inaugural Music Awards Japan at the historic Rohm Theater in Kyoto. The event isn’t just about honoring the best Japanese music from the last year, but a celebration of Japanese and Asian artists stepping onto the global stage. 

 CEIPA has announced more details of the event, including the six major categories to be presented at the ceremony. They are Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, New Artist Of The Year, Top Global Hit From Japan, and Best Song Asia. The winners for each will be selected by 5,000 music industry professionals, including voting members from all over the globe, ranging from creators to executives to journalists.

Other categories will focus on myriad sounds and styles found in the Japanese music community, including rock, rap, Vocaloid and more. Artists and songs from across Asia will also be honored via their own categories, along with works beyond the region. 

Shunsuke Muramatsu, president of the The Recording Industry Association of Japan and Chair of the Board for CEIPA, said: “We are thrilled to share further details on the inaugural Music Awards Japan, a celebration of the extraordinary creativity that defines the music of Japan and the broader Asian region. The award categories and diverse genres are a testament to the vibrancy of Asian music. We can’t wait to shine a spotlight on the music from Asia inspiring the world.” 

 Nominees for all categories will be revealed in the coming months leading up to the ceremony in the tradition-rich city of Kyoto in late May.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

