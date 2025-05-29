Short film fest kicks off in Tokyo with focus on diversity, AI

One of Asia's largest film festivals kicked off Wednesday in Tokyo, with this year shining light on tales about diversity and the emergence of generative artificial intelligence.

Japanese actor and festival president Tetsuya Bessho and guests including South Korean actor Oh Man Seok from the hit drama series "Crash Landing on You" took to the stage at an opening ceremony of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, which showcases five categories whose winners can qualify for next year's Academy Awards.

With the theme "creative active generative," the festival -- now in its 27th year -- features about 250 films selected from 4,592 submissions in 108 different countries and regions, according to organizers.

"The creativity of filmmakers from all over the world will come together at this festival, where films, audiences, and enterprises can meet and create new chemical reactions," Bessho said at the venue in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward.

He also acknowledged the emergence of generative AI and its influence on creative industries, saying, "We will continue to hold this festival together with technology."

Jury members for the competitions, of which there are three live-action categories, one nonfiction, and one animation category, include Shunji Iwai, Japanese filmmaker known for "Love Letter," Nigerian content producer Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo and actor and model Tao Okamoto.

"(The films are) more amazing than I had imagined. I was so impressed and learned many things," said Iwai of his experience as a juror.

He added, "It is fun to make short films because they are so condensed," and said he "can watch them over and over again."

Awards for some other categories were presented at the ceremony, including the J-Wave Sound of Cinema Award, which went to Portuguese director Goncalo Almeida for the production "Atom & Void."

The event also featured screenings of two short films. In the Japanese film "Extreme Flashbacker," a convenience store clerk repels customers using a device that makes them relive their traumatic experiences.

Meanwhile, British film "Oya, Dance!" told the story of a father trying to help his daughter connect with her Yoruba culture from their London home.

A ceremony to announce winners of the five categories eligible for the Oscars, as well as the grand prize George Lucas Award, will take place on June 11.

