Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died at age 71
entertainment

Isiah Whitlock Jr., 'The Wire' actor, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES

American actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played a corrupt politician on HBO crime drama "The Wire" and had roles in numerous films directed by Oscar winner Spike Lee, died at age 71 on Tuesday, his manager said.

"It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him -- you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person," manager Brian Liebman wrote on social media.

Whitlock delighted audiences as slimy politician Clay Davis on action-packed drama "The Wire," based on former journalist David Simon's gritty tales from the seedy underbelly of drug-trafficking and criminal politicking in Baltimore, Maryland.

Writers on the show leaned into his character's catchphrase, a drawn-out pronunciation of the word "shit" that lasted several syllables -- "sheeeee-it."

On Tuesday, Simon posted an image of Whitlock, smiling with gentle eyes, in honor of the actor's passing.

With more than 125 acting credits to his name, Whitlock's career spanned decades and includes roles in many Spike Lee films, including "She Hate Me," "25th Hour," "Red Hook Summer," "Chi-Raq," "BlacKkKlansman" and "Da 5 Bloods."

Lee took to social media to share a photo of himself holding hands with Whitlock, calling him "My Dear Beloved Brother."

Whitlock's other memorable turns include his role as the U.S. Secretary of Defense on the satire TV comedy series "Veep," which parodies the workplace environment of politicians in Washington.

In one of his earliest film roles, Whitlock appeared in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," as a doctor who provided mobster Henry Hill with valium.

His deep baritone voice was in animated movies and TV shows, including Pixar's "Lightyear" and "Cars 3."

Born in the midwestern state of Indiana as a middle child in a family of 10, Whitlock's father was a steel mill worker.

A graduate of Southwest State University, he studied drama at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

