Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck, are seen at a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles on Feb 8, 2022. Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

J Lo and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Vegas

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed, court records showed.

The couple tied the knot Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada, that was seen by AFP.

It lists the parties to the nuptials as Affleck, Benjamin Geza and Lopez, Jennifer and gives the latter's "new name" as Affleck, Jennifer.

The pair -- he is 49 and she is 52 -- first met on the set of the widely panned movie "Gigli" in 2002.

They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

"Bennifer" -- the couple's public nickname from their first highly publicized relationship -- set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." U.S. media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck.

Lopez discussed her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said.

Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

The gossip news outlet TMZ said the couple have been "seemingly inseparable" since they got back together, shopping together for a house and sometimes bringing their kids along.

TMS said that last month Lopez's car was seen outside a huge mansion in Beverly Hills, with several moving trucks outside it and also at each of their current homes.

Of the wedding, TMZ put it this way: "They did it like a couple of kids looking to elope, saying "I do" out in the desert."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo